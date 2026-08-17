Saws warns of warmer week ahead with temperatures reaching 30 degrees

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 18 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned people to stay hydrated, wear light and comfortable clothing and take precautions against prolonged exposure to the sun as a warmer week is on the way.

Temperatures across the central and eastern parts of South Africa are set to gradually climb, reaching 24°C-28°C in many areas.

Saws said the heat could turn up a notch over the northern parts of the Northern Cape, where temperatures may approach 30°c in places.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 18 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 17 – 18 August 2026.

Fine & warm to cool conditions are expected, but it will be partly cloudy over the southern & south-eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated showers possible along the southwest & east coast. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/xwv3T3yoLw August 17, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 18 August 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any weather warnings for Tuesday, 18 August 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 18 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool to warm day.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with fog patches over the western parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm with high-level clouds in the south from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions along the coast with a change of light rain in places over the Overberg and Garden Route Districts in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm over the northern parts of the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with fog patches in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the south. It will become cloudy along the coast in the evening with a chance of light rain and showers along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy in the late afternoon, with isolated evening showers and rain in the south-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.