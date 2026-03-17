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Wednesday’s weather: Heavy downpours and morning fog

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By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

5 minute read

17 March 2026

05:07 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 18 March 2026.

Weather forecast for 18 March 2026

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Morning fog is expected across all the provinces, except the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, with severe thunderstorms forecast over six provinces.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape continues to experience a heatwave and humid conditions.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 18 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the central and western parts of the Free State and North West, eastern and southeastern Northern Cape, extreme western parts of the Eastern Cape, and northeastern Western Cape.

This could result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail, and localised damage to infrastructure due to damaging winds.

Similar conditions have been forecast over southern KwaZulu-Natal under a yellow level 1 warning.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over most parts of the Eastern Cape.

Saws has also warned of hot and humid weather along the wild coast of the Eastern Cape, resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions.

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Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 18 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the north coast; otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Western Cape:

Expect fine morning fog patches in the northwest; otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions await with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cool weather in places in the north; otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in places in the southwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southerncentral and western parts.

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South African Weather Service (Saws) weather weather warnings

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