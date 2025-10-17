Weather alert: A wet Saturday ahead, with hail in places

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 18 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 18 October 2025.

Thundershowers are forecast over all provinces except the Western Cape, while severe thunderstorms and large amounts of hail are expected in parts of the Free State, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Saturday, 18 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over most parts of the Free State, western parts of North West and KwaZulu-Natal, and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape. This could result in strong damaging winds, large amounts of small or large hail in open areas. Expect heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible areas (settlements, roads and bridges), and excessive lightning.

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging winds resulting in localised disruption of small harbours or ports for a short period of time along the KwaZulu-Natal coast between Port Edward and Durban. Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality and difficulty in navigation is expected.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger in the Eastern Cape’s Walter Sisulu Local Municipality.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 18 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy skies in the Lowveld, otherwise it will be a cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the south-west, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

North West:

Cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme south-west.

Northern Cape:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine in the west.

Western Cape:

Expect fine weather in the north-east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy and windy with isolated showers and rain in the south. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north and east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day, with scattered showers and thundershowers.