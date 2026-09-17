Friday’s weather: Orange level 5 and 6 warnings issued for disruptive rain in KZN and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 18 September 2026.

Friday is expected to be a very cold and wet day in places over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as the South African Weather Service (Saws) issues an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain causing flooding and an orange level 5 warning.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 18 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 18 September 2026:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming widespread over the central and east parts. #Warning #saws #weatheroutlook #SPRING pic.twitter.com/gCiD0IuL9N — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 18 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), danger to life (fast-flowing streams/deep water), displacement of affected communities, and loss of livelihood and livestock along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal up to Richards Bay.

Disruptive rain resulting in flooding of settlements, roads and bridges, and disruption to essential services is also expected over Port St Johns, Ingquza Hill, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Ntabankulu local municipalities in the Eastern Cape. An orange level 5 warning was issued.

The South African Weather Service also issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain resulting in flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), danger to life (fast-flowing streams/deep water), displacement of affected communities, and loss of livelihood and livestock expected over the eastern and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and the potential for damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail are also expected over the extreme east-central parts of the Northern Cape, posing risks of injury and loss of life, as well as localised flooding of susceptible settlements and infrastructure. A yellow level 4 warning was issued.

The weather service further issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, with a possibility of damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to injuries and danger to life, as well as localised flooding of susceptible settlements and infrastructure, expected over the eastern parts of Northern Cape (except for the extreme east-central), western parts of Free State, and the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of settlements, roads, and low-lying bridges, and localised disruptions to power supply and communications, is also expected over coastal areas and the adjacent interior between KuGompo City and Port St Johns, including the extreme northeastern interior of the Eastern Cape. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds, with localised damage to settlements, localised interruptions to power and communications, and difficult driving conditions expected over the southern and western parts of the Northern Cape and the northern parts of the Western Cape.

Disruptive snow is also expected over the Matatiele and Elundini local municipalities, causing isolated losses of vulnerable livestock and difficult driving conditions. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Advisories

The South African Weather Service says very cold and wet conditions are expected in places over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 18 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy, cool to cold conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and east.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the northeast; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme southwest.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a cloudy, windy and cold to cool day with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to cold in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts, but widespread in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, but cloudy and cold in the east, with morning rain in the extreme eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be windy in places in the northwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be very cold with snowfall over the north-eastern high ground; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather, but very cold in the southwest. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected, but they will be scattered in the extreme northeastern parts.