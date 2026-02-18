Weather alert: Severe storms in KZN as heat hits Gauteng and Limpopo

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 19 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has reported that heavy storms are expected to hit northwestern KwaZulu-Natal, as Gauteng, Free State and North West expect heat, high UV levels and isolated thunderstorms.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 19 February 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 19 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail, resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements, expected over the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Ubuntu Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 19 February 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but hot in the extreme north, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, but very hot in Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld and escarpment, but scattered in the extreme south-east.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior at first; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the north.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with morning fog patches along the northern parts of the west coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to fine and warm to hot with light rain along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will have fog patches in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.