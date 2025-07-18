Weather alert: Flood risk in KZN and isolated showers in most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 19 July 2025.

KwaZulu-Natal is under warning for disruptive rainfall, while the rest of the country faces cool to cold, cloudy weather with isolated showers in some provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 18 – 19 July 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered rain and showers. Otherwise, fine & cold to cool with damaging waves expected along the west & south coast. #saws pic.twitter.com/EA2VRaFDN0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 18, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 19 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and difficult driving conditions on dirt roads along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 19 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy conditions in the south at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with light rain, clearing in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers, except in the Lowveld where it will be warm.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool with drizzle along the escarpment, but warm in the Limpopo Valley. It will be partly cloudy in the south-western Bushveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to cold, but warm in the north-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the northern high ground, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool to cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in places at first, otherwise it will be fine and cold, but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cold weather conditions, with isolated showers and rain east of East London, but scattered along the Wild Coast, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated but scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.