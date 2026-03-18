Weather alert: Wind warning and fire danger raise weather concerns

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 19 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of damaging winds and high fire danger in Northern Cape as showers and thunderstorms develop across regions.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 19 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 18-19 March 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather #Warning pic.twitter.com/Jmkh0jQ0IO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 18, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 19 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 damaging winds warning, leading to localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, and damage to settlements and temporary structures is expected over the southeastern parts of Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service says extremely high fire-danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 19 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in the east; otherwise, it is partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central interior. It will be windy over the western interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather over the western and south-western parts with morning fog; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the north-east, where it will be hot to very hot. A chance of light rain is expected over the south-western in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.