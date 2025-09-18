Weather alert: Heavy rain in KZN and fire danger in NC, NW and FS

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 19 September 2025.

Saws warns of possible flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and extremely high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape, North West and Free State. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 18-19 September 2025:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the in north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow where a warning for disruptive rain is issued.#SAWS #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/ErW6MVqqPU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 19 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of settlements and roads, and damage to mud-built houses over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places in the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of both the North West and Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 19 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect a fine day tomorrow.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool to warm conditions, but partly cloudy over the Lowveld and escarpment with drizzle.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy in the west with evening drizzle over the Lowveld and escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west.

Northern Cape:

Expect morning fog in the south-west, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the extreme north-east.

Western Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches are expected over the interior, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in the north-east.