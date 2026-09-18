Weather alert: A cloudy, wet and cool Saturday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 September 2026.

Heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds are expected in the Free State, North West and Northern Cape on Saturday, 19 September, as showers, cloudy skies and cool weather linger in most parts of the country.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 19 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours in the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme western parts of the Free State.

Due to the conditions, there is a possibility of damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to injuries and danger to life, as well as flooding and motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and/or reduced visibility.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, with a possibility of damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail, leading to localised flooding in the western parts of the Free State, extreme western parts of the North West, and the central parts of the Northern Cape.

For the KwaZulu-Natal coast, a yellow level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of settlements, roads and low-lying bridges, localised disruptions to power supply and communications and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and/or reduced visibility.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements, localised interruption to power and communications and difficult driving conditions in the Northern Cape – except in the southeast – the western and northern parts of the Western Cape and the western parts of the North West.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger is expected over the western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, 19 September 2026

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in places.#saws #weatheroutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/tiQrhgVUgR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 19 September:

Gauteng:

It will be cloudy and cool, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be a warm day in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and rain in the east, becoming partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the east.

North West:

Cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the west.

Free State:

Expect a cloudy, windy and cool day, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and the western parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy, windy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme western parts where it be partly and cold in places.

Western Cape:

Fine weather is expected over the southwestern parts; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain, except along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be partly cloudy in places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect a cloudy and cool day with scattered showers and rain, but thundershowers in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.