Weather alert: Severe heat and fire danger dominate Friday’s forecast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 2 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says severe heat, fire danger, fog, and thunderstorms mark Friday’s forecast, with very hot conditions, high UV levels, and scattered showers affecting several regions nationwide

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 2 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 01 – 02 January 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the east, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible from the afternoon. Otherwise, fine & warm to cool. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/JN6JyKw2vE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 1, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 2 January 2026

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama Municipality of the Western Cape and the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 2 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east at first with early morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered over the Lowveld and escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy at first with showers and thundershowers in the north in the early morning, but drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme southeast in the afternoon, otherwise isolated except for the extreme southwest.

North West:

Fine to partly cloudy and hot weather awaits the North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the south and extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine, warm to hot, to partly cloudy and hot, becoming cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the late afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the northwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool in places along the south coast, where it will be cloudy in the late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy with isolated showers on the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers south of the escarpment from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.