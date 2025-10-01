Possible snow in Eastern Cape and damaging winds in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 2 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 2 October 2025.

Expect possible snow on isolated mountain peaks in the Eastern Cape, and damaging winds that could disrupt ports and harbours in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 1 to 2 October 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers along the coastline and adjacent interior of South Africa due the passage of a cold front. Expect strong NW'ly winds over the western interior ahead of the cold front. pic.twitter.com/prJeDeqor9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 1, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 2 October

Impact-based warnings

Saws had issued a yellow level 2 for damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation and localised disruption of small harbours or ports between Port Edward and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 2 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine weather, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon but cloudy in the east, with light rain and drizzle in the Lowveld and escarpment areas towards the evening.

Limpopo:

Conditions will be cloudy with morning drizzle in the southern escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld and the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents tomorrow.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and warm conditions becoming partly cloudy in the east and south.

Northern Cape:

Expect cloudy skies in the west in the morning where it will be cool. Otherwise, it will be fine, windy and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the south-east.

Western Cape:

The day will be cloudy over the southern parts with chances of light rain in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the north and west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a cloudy and cold day with isolated showers south of the escarpment, but scattered along the coast. Snow can be expected on some isolated mountain peaks.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers of rain south of the escarpment, but scattered along the extreme western parts of the coast. Snow can also be expected on some isolated mountain peaks.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain.