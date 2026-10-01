Here’s what weather to expect on Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 2 October 2026.

The South African Weather Service has warned of high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape, while wet conditions are expected in six provinces on Friday, 2 October.

Here is what to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 2 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Ubuntu Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, 02-03 October 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold in places, with isolated showers and thundershowers becoming scattered to widespread over the central and southern parts on Saturday.#saws #Warning #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/W4Fg8E4nSG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 30, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 2 October:

Gauteng:

There will be morning fog patches in the southwest; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and cool day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and rain in in the Lowveld. There will be morning fog patches in places.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches in the central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the Lowveld. It will become cloudy in the southwestern Bushveld.

North West:

Cloudy and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect a partly cloudy and cool day.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, where it will be cloudy.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected in the southwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northwest where it will be partly cloudy. Scattered showers and rain are expected in the southeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in places over interior with isolated showers and rain, but scattered west of Port Elizabeth. It will be partly cloudy in the north and cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast west of Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies in the southwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated morning showers and rain in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.