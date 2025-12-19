Weather alert: Five provinces on alert as storms flooding and fire danger loom

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 20 December 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that storms, flooding, damaging winds and fire danger are expected across five provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal among the hardest hit.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 20 December 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 20 December 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to heavy downpours resulting in flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail over a populated area over the western interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges/areas, excessive lightning, strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail over a populated area in the extreme east of Northern Cape, Free State except in the north, western and central North West and over the central and western region of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and localised damage to temporary structures, expected over the Cape Metropole, as well as between Lamberts Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Nama Khoi municipality of the Northern Cape and parts of the West Coast district.

ALSO READ: Cape Town braces for hot, dry and windy weekend

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 20 December 2025:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches in the south-east; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment and over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits the North West with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but warm over the north-western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and hot to very hot conditions but cool to warm in the south. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the north. It will be fine in the southwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers scattered over the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.