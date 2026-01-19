Weather alert: Saws issues multiple warnings as severe weather intensifies

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 20 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of flooding, winds, fire danger and extreme heat affecting Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State and Cape regions.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 20 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 19 – 20 January 2026.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 20 January 2026

The weather service has issued an orange level 4 warning for disruptive rain with heavy downpours leading to flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas and risk of life over the northern parts of Limpopo.

Saws also issued yellow level 2 warnings for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying areas and bridges. Major roads might experience disruption, yet they will still be accessible, likely leading to longer travel durations. Large amounts of small hail and damaging winds could result in localised damage to infrastructure.

These conditions are expected over the eastern and western parts of Limpopo, including the escarpment, as well as the Lowveld in Mpumalanga, the central and eastern parts of North West, the central Free State, south-western Gauteng, and the extreme south-western parts of Limpopo.

The South African Weather Service further issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging coastal winds, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kai! Garib Local District in the Northern Cape as well as the West Coast and in places over the City of Cape Town Local District in the Western Cape.

Advisories

Very hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the western parts of the Namakwa Municipal District in the Northern Cape as well as the West Coast and southwestern parts of the Cape Winelands Municipal District in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 20 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches over the escarpment and over the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south-east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits the North West residents with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers in the centre, otherwise isolated.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers; otherwise, conditions will be fine and hot to very hot but warm over the north-western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and hot to very hot weather but cool to warm in the south. It will become partly cloudy with light rain along the south coast in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the north. It will be fine in the southwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers, but scattered over the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy, cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.