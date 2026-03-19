Weather alert: Thunderstorms, humidity and partly cloudy skies

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 20 March 2026.

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday, 20 March, while hot and humid conditions have been forecast over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what weather to expect, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 20 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

As a result, expect localised flooding of low-lying areas, susceptible roads and bridges as well as large amounts of small hail and strong damaging winds leading to localised damage of infrastructure, settlements, vehicles and livestock.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Umsobomvu Local Municipality in the Northern Cape and the Walter Sisulu and Makana Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

According to Saws, the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal will experience hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions.

Extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, 20-21 March 2026:

Fine in places in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.#saws #weathersa #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/gl1AyFVmRR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 18, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 20 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment and northern Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the extreme southwestern parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and cool to warm day, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Expect a partly cloudy and cool day with isolated to scattered showers and rain over the southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.