Weather alert: Storms, extreme heat and fire danger spread across SA

Severe thunderstorms, extreme heat and high fire danger threaten several provinces on Thursday as the South African Weather Service (Saws) issues multiple alerts.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 20 November 2025.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 19 – 20 November 2025.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 20 November 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised wind, damage to infrastructure and settlements (formal and informal) and localised flooding in susceptible areas over the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-western parts of the Western Cape and over the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over Kamiesberg Municipality (Northern Cape) and over the West Coast District (Western Cape) on Thursday and Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 20 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits the North West, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning patches in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be fine in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect early morning mist in places over the southern parts; otherwise, conditions will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but cloudy with light rain in the extreme east. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.