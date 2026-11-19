Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 20 November 2026.

Friday will be stormy and wet with flooding thunderstorms and small hail over KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, southern Mpumalanga, eastern Free State, eastern North West and the Northern Cape, while fire danger and extreme heat hit the Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga Lowveld.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 20 November 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 19-20 November 2026:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated to scattered showers.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/1Wt4EdwU6j — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 19, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 20 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail over an open area, over the Dawid Kruiper LM of the Northern Cape, the eastern and northeastern parts of Free State, eastern parts of North-West, most places over KwaZulu-Natal and southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service warns that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Nama Khoi municipality, Limpopo Valley and over the southwestern interior of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

The weather service issued a warning for extremely hot conditions expected in places in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld in Limpopo and in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 20 November 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south, but isolated in the north, where it will be hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm to hot to very hot conditions over the Lowveld and the escarpment areas, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme south; otherwise, it will be isolated, except over Bushbuckridge. Extremely hot conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot, becoming very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwestern parts. Extremely hot conditions are expected in places in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect the day to be partly cloudy, windy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except over the northern parts. It will be fine over the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions along the south coast with morning drizzle, but partly cloudy in the interior and along the south-western coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the northwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and warm but cool with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the eastern parts; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the extreme south coast and northern coast.