Tuesday’s weather: Strong coastal and interior winds in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 20 October 2026.

Rough seas and damaging interior and coastal winds are expected to disrupt beachfront activities and cause problems for high-sided vehicles in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday, 20 October, while certain areas in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and North West face high fire danger conditions.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 20 October 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves resulting in localised disruption of beachfront activities, harbours and/or ports along the north coast of KZN, mainly during the morning.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging interior winds resulting in localised damages to settlements, problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes and the risk of runaway fires in the extreme northeastern parts of KZN, mainly during the morning.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the Karoo Hoogland Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape and Moretele Local Municipality in the North West.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday: 20 – 21 October 2026.

Fine & warm to hot conditions are expected, but it will be partly cloudy & cool along the east & south coasts of the RSA, as well as in the adjacent interior, with isolated to scattered showers possible.#saws pic.twitter.com/jLJ9uIVwZx October 18, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 20 October:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine day, becoming partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the east in the morning with a chance of light rain in places over the Lowveld and Escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog patches along the Escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches and drizzle in places along the Escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the Western Bushveld, where it will be hot in places.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool to warm day.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and cool to warm with high-level clouds, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme southwest in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

A warm day is expected in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cool with high-level clouds.

It will be partly cloudy over the extreme southwestern parts, spreading to the rest of the province by the afternoon, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the southwest and south coast, including the adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy in the north at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm with high-level clouds, but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with fog in places in the northeast at first; otherwise, the day will be fine and cool with high-level clouds.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with morning fog over the interior; otherwise, a partly cloudy and cool to warm day awaits. Isolated morning showers and rain are expected in the north and along the coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.