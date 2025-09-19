Weather alert: Strong winds and extreme fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 20 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that severe winds threaten coastal regions, while extreme fire danger grips three provinces.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 20 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 19-20 September 2025:

Fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts⚠️ Disruptive rainfall and damaging winds#SAWS #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/Qzo7DRULQw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2025

Weather warnings: Saturday, 20 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to disruption of beachfront activities; some transport routes and travel services affected by wind; localised disruption of small harbours and/or a port for a short period of time; and difficulty in navigation between Ballito and Cannon Rocks.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most of the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, in the eastern parts of the Western Cape, as well as the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 20 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the southwest from the evening.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning drizzle in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places in the west; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the southwest.