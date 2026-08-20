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Here’s what Friday’s weather looks like

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

4 minute read

20 August 2026

04:27 pm

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Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 21 August 2026.

Weather forecast for 21 August 2026

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The South African Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape, with fine and warm conditions expected across SA.

Here is what weather to expect on Friday.

Weather warnings for 21 August 2026

Fire danger

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, southern parts of the Free State and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 21 August:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and warm day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog over the central parts; otherwise, the day will be fine and warm.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect a fine and cool to warm day.

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Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies await, with fog in morning over the southern parts. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north where it will become fine in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions with fog in places south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but windy and warm in places in the north where it will become fine in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with fog over the central and western interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

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