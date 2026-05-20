Cool weather and thundershowers expected on Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 21 May 2026.

South Africa is set to experience a cool to warm day tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies, rain and thundershowers expected in some provinces.

Here is what weather to expect on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 21 May 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for Thursday.

Weather outlook for Thu & Fri, 21–22 May 2026

Cloudy and cold to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers over the central parts of SA. Isolated showers are expected over the eastern & north-eastern regions.#SAWeather #SAWS #WeatherSA pic.twitter.com/nQFQcrukeR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 19, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 21 May:

Gauteng:

It will be a cloudy and cool day tomorrow.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in places in the south; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the east at first. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the northeast.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain expected in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the west.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southwestern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with morning drizzle along the west coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in the southwest.

Western Cape:

Morning drizzle is expected along the west coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to cool but cold over the southwestern parts, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers, although scattered in the extreme west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, but cold in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.