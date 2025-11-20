Flooding and hail: Here’s what weather to expect tomorrow

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 21 November 2025.

Expect severe thunderstorms with possible hail in the North West and Limpopo on Friday 21 November, fire danger conditions in parts of the Western Cape and extremely hot weather in the Northern and Western Cape.

Here is what you need to know about the South African Weather Service’s forecast for Friday.

Weather warnings for 21 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to heavy downpours, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail and strong damaging winds in the northeastern parts of the North West as well as the western parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions are in the Matzikama and Swartland Municipalities of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over Kamiesberg Municipality in the Northern Cape and over the West Coast District of the Western Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 20 – 21 November 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts of the country, with a possibility of severe thunderstorms developing by the afternoon.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/jc6VsnxlrC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 20, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 20 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the western parts, Limpopo Valley and Lowveld.

North West:

Morning fog awaits North West residents in the extreme east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts, where morning fog patches are expected.

Northern Cape:

The day will Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon and in the extreme eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather along the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be fine and hot, but very hot to extreme hot in the western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy skies await along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be a fine and warm day.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with isolated rain and showers along the Wild Coast in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be a cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.