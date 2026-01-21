Weather alert: Disruptive rain, extreme fire danger and uncomfortable heat for Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 22 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Thursday’s forecast includes heavy rain, extreme fire danger and uncomfortable heat as varied weather conditions affect provinces across South Africa.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 22 January 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 22 January 2026

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, settlements, low-lying bridges/areas, and major roads affected but can be used, increased travel times over the northwestern parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of Northern Cape, the northern parts of Western Cape, the western and extreme north-eastern parts of Eastern Cape, as well as the southern parts of Free State.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the Central Karoo District in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 22 January 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld. It will be cloudy in the extreme northeast.

Limpopo:

It will start with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme southeast.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits the North West residents with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeastern parts. It will be very hot over the north-central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect very hot weather in the north-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior, where it will become cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of light rain in the extreme southwest. It will be hot over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers along the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast.

