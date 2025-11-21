Severe thunderstorms and heat expected across South Africa on Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 22 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of partly cloudy and cool conditions over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible from the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 21 – 22 November 2025.

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible from the afternoon. Otherwise, fine and warm to hot.#saws pic.twitter.com/y1JtlCaQYl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 21, 2025

Weather warnings: Saturday, 22 November 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail and damaging winds are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the western parts of Limpopo and in places over the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Matzikama and Drakenstein municipalities of the Western Cape, and in places over the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 22 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the extreme north. Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers can be expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except over the Lowveld.

North West:

Morning fog awaits the North West in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning fog patches in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning and evening fog patches in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the extreme north-eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the extreme northern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the north-east. It will be cool and windy over the Cape Peninsula.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in places along the coast and adjacent interior by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the central and western interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.