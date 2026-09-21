Weather alert: Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions for Tuesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) hasn’t issued any weather warnings for Tuesday, but most provinces can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in places.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 21-22 September 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in places.#saws #weatheroutlook #Warning pic.twitter.com/8Z72ZEdMVN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 21, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 22 September 2026

Saws hasn’t issued any weather warnings for Tuesday, 22 September.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 22 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in places over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning with a chance of drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and south-eastern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east and along the Lesotho border; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the northwest.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy mornings with fog along the south coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except over the extreme south-western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the west from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.