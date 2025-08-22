Weather alert: Rough seas, strong winds and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 23 August 2025.

Coastal areas face damaging waves and winds, while the Free State braces for strong interior gusts. Fire danger warnings stretch across much of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 22-23 August 2025: fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with showers and rain in the south-west and extreme east ⚠️Damaging interior winds and damaging waves.#SAWS #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/Ji28zXJ3WX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 22, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 23 August

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to localised damage to coastal infrastructure between Lambert’s Bay in the Western Cape and Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape. The conditions will spreading to Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape by the evening, persisting until Sunday.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay in the Western Cape and Port Alfred.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging interior winds leading to localised damage to formal and informal settlements in the eastern parts of the Free State. Expect localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, such as cross winds on exposed high-level roads and bridges.

High fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and Free State, in places in the North West, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, as well as the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 23 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions tomorrow.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect very hot weather in places in the Lowveld, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot.

Limpopo:

The day will be very hot in places in the Lowveld and along the escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents on Saturday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine, windy and cool to warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

Expect morning mist over the western parts, otherwise it will be a fine and cool to warm day. The south-western parts will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions, however it will be cold, with isolated showers and rain in the extreme south-west by the afternoon. It will be windy in places in the east.

Western Cape:

It will be partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise conditions will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain, but scattered over the south-western parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine, windy and cool to cold, becoming cloudy along the coast in the evening with isolated showers and rain in the west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm, but cold in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy conditions in the morning with fog in places over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in the extreme north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.