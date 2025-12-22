Floods, thunderstorms, hail: Here’s what Tuesday’s weather looks like

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 December 2025.

Most parts of South Africa can expect cloudy to warm or hot conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers, scattered in several regions and more isolated in others.

Here is what the weather forecast looks like for Tuesday, 23 December, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 23 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in the Free State, eastern parts of the Northern cape, and western parts of the North West as well as a yellow level 2 warning in the Eastern Cape – except along the south coast and adjacent interior – and in the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Expect flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges; excessive lightning; strong, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail and/or large hail.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 22 – 23 December 2025.

Cloudy in the east with scattered to widespread showers & thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy & warm to cool with isolated showers & thundershowers.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/ND48cCDj8s December 22, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 23 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm, but hot conditions in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest. It will become partly cloudy in the evening.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm, but hot in the Limpopo Valley, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will become partly cloudy in the evening.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northeast.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches along the coast where it will be fine. Otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day, with isolated and scattered showers to thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Expect morning fog patches along the west coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the northeastern parts where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. It will be cloudy with light rain and showers along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy along the coast; otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and warm to hot weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west. It will be fine in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.