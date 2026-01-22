Weather alert: A warm day ahead with strong coastal winds in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 January 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of strong winds that could affect navigation at sea in KwaZulu-Natal, while warm weather, isolated showers, thundershowers and rain are forecast across the country for 23 January.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 23 January 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging coastal winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea and localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time between Port Edward and KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal in the morning.

Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the southern parts of the Free State, and the central parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, Alfred Nzo, OR Tambo and Amathole Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape from 24-29 January.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 22 – 23 January 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 23 January:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated afternoon showers thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. It will be windy in south.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with fog patches along the coast at first; otherwise, the weather will be fine, windy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east.

Western Cape:

Expect fine weather in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of light showers and rain along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a partly cloudy and warm but cool day in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and warm but cool conditions in places along the coast with a chance of light rain and showers in places south of escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and rain.