Scorching heat and fire danger warnings issued for Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 23 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of hot, humid and windy conditions expected across several provinces, with fire danger warnings and UV alerts in place.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 23 October 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 22 – 23 October 2025.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 23 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, as well as the western and central interior of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places over the Amathole and OR Tambo District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, as well as along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal, except for the extreme north coast.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 23 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions, but hot in places over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places over the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will be fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast, where it will be cool in places; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and warm to hot with high-level clouds. It will become partly cloudy and windy over the western interior with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches along the west and southwest coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cool; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the eastern parts from the afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the northeast, where it will be hot to very hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine to partly cloudy and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places over the interior, becoming partly cloudy in the evening with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and hot to very hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine and warm to hot conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.