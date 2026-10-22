Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Weather alert: Heat wave persists in Limpopo as fire danger warning for NW

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

22 October 2026

05:51 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 23 October 2026.

Weather forecast 23 Oct 2026

Picture: Canva

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that a heat wave with persistently high temperatures continues in places in Limpopo, while extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the North West.

Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be cloudy and cool along the eastern and southern parts of South Africa, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, Friday will be fine and warm to hot.

Saws has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 23 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Friday, 23 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in Mahikeng and Ratlou Local Municipalities in the North West province.

Advisories

The weather service warned that a heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Western Bushveld in Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 23 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm to hot weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm with isolated light showers and rain along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated light showers and rain along the escarpment. It will be fine in the south-western parts.

North West:

Fine and hot weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be a fine and warm to hot day.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the extreme south-east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but cool in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the southern and eastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot over the northern parts of the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the east coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News JMPD vehicles running on fumes as petrol stations end lines of credit
Crime Suliman Carrim’s court woes deepen
Rugby Hyron Andrews: French authorities reveal cause of death
Business Godongwana reduces fuel levy until January – Here’s by how much
Motoring More pain at the pumps as petrol prices set to reach new records: Here’s how much you might pay

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News