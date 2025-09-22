Weather alert: Fire danger, partly cloudy skies and thundershowers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 23 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Saws has warned of fire danger in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West, while isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in most provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for 22-23 Sep 2025:

Fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy with 30% showers and thundershowers in places in the east today, spreading to the central parts tomorrow. 30% rain and showers is expected along the south coast tomorrow.⚠️Damaging winds and waves. pic.twitter.com/cJUitKgL2u — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 22, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 23 September

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Highveld of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 23 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect a partly cloudy and warm day, but hot in the extreme north with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool to warm conditions becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme southern parts of the Highveld. It will become cloudy in the Lowveld by the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Conditions will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme south.

Northern Cape:

Expect fine and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east, where it will be partly cloudy.

Western Cape:

The day will be fine in the north-eastern parts, otherwise it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the south-western parts, spreading over the southern parts in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy along the coast with isolated rain and showers in places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening with isolated showers and rain in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy to cloudy and cool weather, but warm in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.