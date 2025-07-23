Weather alert: Cool and cloudy weather expected across SA with isolated showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 24 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 24 July 2025.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Thursday, but expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions across the country with isolated showers and thundershowers. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 23-24 July 2025:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.#saws #southafricanweather #saweatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/8bndc4KMMs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 23, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 24 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for Thursday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 24 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches in the southeast; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be warm.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld, with isolated showers in the south.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers awaits North West residents. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience windy conditions in the extreme west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers. Light snow can be expected along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the western interior and along the south coast. It will be partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the southwest, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the extreme northeast. Light rain is expected over the extreme south-western parts from late morning, spreading along the south coast during the day.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places over the interior at first; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places south of the escapement at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the north, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.