Weather alert: Cold front to batter Cape provinces from Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 23 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 27 June 2025.

Very cold, wet and windy weather expected in Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape from Wednesday. Level 2 warning for damaging waves from Plettenberg Bay to East London. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 27 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves, resulting in difficulty navigating, with small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsising within the locality and localised disruption to ports and harbours between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Advisories

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape from Wednesday until Friday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet, and windy conditions with heavy rainfall, strong interior winds, and gale-force coastal winds, as well as very rough to high seas and light snowfall on the high ground, can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 24 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to cold conditions, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to cold, but warm in the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and cool to cold conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy and cool to warm, but cold in the southwest, where morning fog is expected.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog over the northern parts; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior where windy conditions can be expected in places in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but fine in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold in the extreme north. Windy conditions can be expected in places over the western interior in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but partly cloudy and warm in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.