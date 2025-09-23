Weather alert: Storms, flooding and fire warnings for Heritage Day

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Heritage Day, 24 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers expected in the eastern and southeastern parts of South Africa this Heritage Day. Heavy rain is expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and northern areas.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 24 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 24 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall with heavy downpours resulting in flooding of roads and settlements and damage to infrastructure is expected along the coast as well as over the northern parts of KwaZulu Natal and the southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding and damage to settlements, properties and roads are expected in place over Mpumalanga as well as the extreme south-eastern parts of Gauteng, the eastern parts of Free State and the Midlands and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kagisano-Molopo Municipality of the North West, as well as the Gamagara Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in places over the eastern interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 24 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but hot in the extreme north, with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread along the escarpment in places in the Highveld and in places in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the south and central.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west but scattered in the east, where it will be cloudy.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but warm in the interior and eastern parts. It will become partly cloudy in the northeast with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather in the western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in places over the West Coast with isolated rain and showers along the south coast and adjacent interior over the southern parts until the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, with isolated showers of rain.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers.