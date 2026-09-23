Heritage Day weather: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated rain

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Heritage Day, Thursday, 24 September 2026.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected on Heritage Day, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Heritage Day, Thursday, 24 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow: 23–24 September 2026.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the central and eastern parts of the RSA.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/CqYFCDSIMs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2026

Weather warnings: Heritage Day, Thursday, 24 September 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service says extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Musina and Thulamela municipalities of Limpopo on Thursday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 24 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches in some southern areas; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the south and central in the afternoon.

North West:

Fine, warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a partly cloudy and warm day, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy over the western and southern parts, where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot over the northern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches over the west and southern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, warm, but hot over the west coast with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places and light rain along the coast and adjacent interior (east of Cape St Francis) in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.