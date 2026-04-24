Saturday’s weather: Storms threaten Northern Cape as provinces face showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 25 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns that severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours may flood settlements and damage infrastructure across central and south eastern Northern Cape on Saturday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 25 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 24 -25 April 2026.

Cloudy and cold to cool in places over the central & eastern parts of RSA. Otherwise, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible except over the extreme south-western parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/p6owPt7dSr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 24, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 25 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding and damage to susceptible formal/informal settlements and infrastructure, which are expected over the central and south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Saws warned that extremely high fire danger conditions can be expected over Kai !Garib Local Municipality of the Northern Cape, as well as the Central Karoo District Municipality and the Little Karoo local municipalities in the Western Cape.

Advisories

The South African Weather Service said cold to very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Namakwa district municipality in the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo district, Cape Winelands, and the western parts of the Overberg district municipalities, as well as the City of Cape Town Metropole municipality in the Western Cape from Sunday into Monday.

The weather service warned that windy conditions can be expected in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape on Sunday, and along the coast on Monday into Tuesday, with cold to very cold conditions in places.

Saws warned that very rough to high seas can be expected along the coast of the Eastern Cape on Monday into Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 25 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Morning fog awaits North West residents in places; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with fog along the coast in the morning, as well as in places in the east where it will be cloudy and windy; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the west-central parts but scattered in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west coast; otherwise, conditions will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm, with it hot in places over the south-eastern parts. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts from the afternoon onwards.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north and west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west. It will become fine in places in the east in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.