Weather alert: Calm conditions with morning fog on Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 25 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Wednesday’s forecast shows partly cloudy skies, morning fog, and warm to cool conditions, with scattered showers in some eastern provinces.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 25 February 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 24-25 Feb 2026: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with 30-60% showers and thundershowers, but 80% over the SE parts. Thundershowers will gradually clear over the central interior, remaining confined to the extreme E & SW⚠️Severe thunderstorms pic.twitter.com/gbmJNgG4Lw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 24, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Severe weather warnings

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather warning for Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Beachy weekend weather for Cape Town? Here’s the forecast

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 25 February 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches in places; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north and eastern parts.

North West:

Morning fog awaits North West residents over the extreme north-eastern parts; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast and in places in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the northwest.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west coast; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy with a chance of light rain over the southwestern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the extreme south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected.