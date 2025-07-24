Weather alert: Damaging waves and isolated showers expected across several provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 25 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 25 July 2025.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves south of Durban, with wet and windy weather forecast inland. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 24-25 July 2025:

Weather warnings, Friday, 25 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation; localised disruption of harbours/ports and localised disruptions to beachfront activities are expected south of Durban, subsiding by Saturday midnight.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 25 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions but warm over the Lowveld, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers awaits North West residents. It will be windy in places in the east in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in places in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the southwestern interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cold weather along the coast and adjacent interior with light rain in the southwest in the morning spreading along the south coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the extreme northeast.