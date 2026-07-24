Saturday’s weather: Fire danger warning as cold morning grips provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 25 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely high fire danger over the Richtersveld and Nama Khoi municipalities, with morning frost in the Mpumalanga Highveld, Limpopo fog, the Western Cape cold to cool, the Eastern Cape frost, and northern KwaZulu-Natal with showers.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 25 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 25 July 2026

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richtersveld and Nama Khoi municipalities.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 25 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning frost in places; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost and fog in places over the Highveld; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool to cold, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog over the central parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool day.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm to hot in places along the coastal areas. It will be windy over the western parts from late morning.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool to cold but warm in places over the West Coast district.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool with morning frost in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold with morning frost in places in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy conditions with fog over the interior and isolated showers and rain along the coast, north of Durban in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.