Weather alert: Intense cold, downpours, light snowfall and fire conditions expected in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 25 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Residents of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Free State must brace themselves for an intense cold front with possible heavy rainfall and light snowfall. Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger conditions are also forecast over places in the Northern Cape, and Free State, as well as the North West. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 24-25 June 2025.

Partly cloudy & cold over the south western interior with scattered to widespread rain & showers from tomorrow, 25 June 2025. Otherwise, fine & cool. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/6JJueFPNoY — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 24, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 25 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for damaging waves resulting in the damage to coastal infrastructure and disruption to beach front activities along the coast between Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape from Wednesday evening spreading to Plettenberg Bay by Thursday.

Saws has issued yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and localised disruption to small ports and coastal towns between Lambert’s Bay and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape on Wednesday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by Thursday.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging interior winds over the western and northern parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the North West province and Free State. Expect localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes and some transport services being affected by wind.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements or roads, and low-lying areas over Cederberg, City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, and the western parts of the Overberg district in the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the eastern parts of Northern Cape, the western parts of both North West and Free State, Beaufort West Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as most places in the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Free State provinces from Wednesday until Friday. The public and small stock farmers can expect very cold, wet and windy conditions with heavy rainfall, strong interior winds and gale force coastal winds, very rough to high seas and light snowfall on the high-ground.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 25 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather conditions throughout the day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the Lowveld and northern-western Highveld, otherwise conditions will be fine and cold to cool but warm over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the Lowveld and adjacent escarpment, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine, windy and cool but cold conditions around the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy with scattered showers in the extreme west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and cold to cool, but fine in the north-west, where it will be warm.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather over the eastern parts in the morning where it will be cool to warm. Conditions will be cloudy, windy and cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but but widespread, in the west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine, windy and warm, but cool in the south-west corner, becoming partly cloudy.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine, windy and cool to warm weather throughout Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool but warm conditions in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.