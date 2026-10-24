Severe storms and extreme fire danger expected on Sunday in KZN, Eastern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 25 October.

Residents in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are warned of heavy rainfall on Sunday, 25 October.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements, expected in places over the central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

A second warning also applies to the central interior and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The weather services warned of extremely high fire danger conditions

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 25 October:

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the Highveld in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern Highveld. It will be hot to very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon except in the extreme northern and eastern parts, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-east.

North West:

Fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers

Free State:

Fine, windy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the central and western parts, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be warm in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with light rain east of Port Elizabeth. Thundershowers are expected in the north.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog in places south of escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in north, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, but scattered along Wild Coast.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme north-east.