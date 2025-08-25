Weather alert: Fire risk in 4 provinces, partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 26 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely high fire danger in four provinces, while the rest of South Africa expects partly cloudy, cool to warm conditions.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday, 26 – 27 August 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers & thundershowers. Otherwise, fine & cool to warm.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/IiW0d1Tl3B — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 24, 2025

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 25 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over most parts of Limpopo and North West, western parts of Free State and eastern parts of Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 26 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be windy in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in places over the southern parts; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy over the southern parts in the morning.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy south of the escarpment from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain along the north coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.