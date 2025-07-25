Weather alert: A cloudy and wet Saturday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 26 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 26 July 2025.

Most provinces are in for a cloudy and wet day, while rough seas are expected to affect navigation between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 25-26 July 2025:

Fine over the central and western interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the south and east.

Weather warnings, Saturday, 26 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation, localised disruption of harbours/ports and localised disruptions to beachfront activities between Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape and Richard’s Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories:

Very cold conditions are expected over the north-eastern interior of the Eastern Cape until Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 26 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated afternoon and showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the southern highveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but warm in places in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Fine to partly cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershower in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches over the eastern interior, otherwise the weather will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool but cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool to cold conditions with light rain over the extreme south-eastern parts, but partly cloudy in the north.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, with isolated showers and rain in the south but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cold to very cold conditions, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain over the south-eastern parts by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and cool but warm weather in the extreme north-east, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the extreme south.