Heavy rain and hot weather to batter parts of SA on Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 26 March 2026.

Heavy downpours are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape and the Free State on Thursday, 26 March, while some parts KwaZulu-Natal brace for hot and humid weather.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 26 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern and central parts of the Northern Cape and the southern parts of the Free State.

This may result in localised flooding of low-lying areas, susceptible roads and bridges, and localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 26-27 March 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places in the west, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers#saws #weatheroutlook #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/5VKwEI5HPp March 24, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 26 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies with morning fog in places over the Highveld and escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the Lowveld with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, although scattered along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with morning fog along the southern escarpment; otherwise, expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the central and southern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest.

Free State:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm day with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts, but isolated in central parts.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and hot weather over the northeastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Beaufort West Municipality in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot, but partly cloudy and warm to hot over the southwestern and southern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places south of escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in places over the northern and eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in the south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the east coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.