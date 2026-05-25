Tuesday’s weather: A fine and cool day ahead with no rain in sight

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 26 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service has forecast fine conditions for Tuesday, 26 May, partly cloudy skies and cool to warm conditions expected.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 26 May 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for Tuesday.

Extended weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, 26-27 May 2026:

Partly cloudy in places, otherwise fine and cool to warm#saws #weatheroutlook #SAWeatherService pic.twitter.com/Ei1ncHBTUE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 24, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 26 May:

Gauteng:

It will be a fine and cool day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches in the Lowveld and along the Escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches except in the southwest; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool to warm weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Expect fine and cool conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy with fog patches along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected with fog along the coastal areas and in places over the interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be a fine and cold to cool day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool to warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with morning fog in places; otherwise, a fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm day awaits.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.