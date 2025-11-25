Weather alert: Coastal winds, fire risk in 3 provinces and extreme heat in WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 26 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extreme fire danger in Northern Cape, Western Cape and parts of Eastern Cape; scattered thunderstorms across Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal; and heatwave in parts of the Western Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 26 November 2025.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 25 – 26 November 2025.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Impact-based warnings

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging coastal winds is expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday late morning until Friday afternoon.

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, the northern part of the Western Cape, and in places over the western part of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Witzenberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 26 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy, cool, and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Cloudy weather with morning fog patches awaits the North West in places in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in places over the central and the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot, becoming cloudy and foggy along the coast and over the Richtersveld municipality from the evening.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather over the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places. It will be cool along the south coast and adjacent interior with light rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy and windy in places over the interior, with isolated thunderstorms over the northern parts. It will become cloudy along the coast in the evening with light rain in places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will have fog in places at first; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north and east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.