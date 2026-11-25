Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 26 November 2026.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern and Western Cape, while several provinces are expected to experience extremely hot, uncomfortable, thundery and wet conditions on Thursday, 26 November.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 26 November 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire conditions in Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the Matzikama and Cederberg Municipalities of the West Coast District in the Western Cape.

In the Eastern Cape’s Dr Beyers Naudé and Blue Crane Route Local Municipalities and Chris Hani District Municipality, similar conditions are expected on Friday.

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the Nama Khoi, Kamiesberg, Khâi-Ma and Hantam Municipalities in the Northern Cape and the Matzikama and Cederberg Municipalities in the Western Cape on Thursday, while over the Beaufort West, Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn Municipalities on Friday.

Similar conditions are expected in Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality and Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Thot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior on Friday.

Weather outlook for Thursday & Friday: 26-27 November 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected in the central & eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible. Elsewhere, expect fine & hot to very hot conditions. pic.twitter.com/1HKAGn2w7q — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 26 November:

Gauteng:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions in the morning with isolated rain and showers in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and central by the afternoon.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits at first, becoming partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Expect cloudy conditions in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Fine and hot to very hot weather is expected, but it will be cool to warm in places in the south and the southwestern coastline.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and hot but warm along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with thunderstorms in places over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog over the central and western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except the south coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.