Weather alert: Partly cloudy skies and thundershowers in parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 26 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 26 September 2025.

Partly cloudy skies, isolated showers, and thundershowers are expected in parts of the country tomorrow, while three municipalities in the Western Cape face fire danger. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 25 – 26 September 2025.

Partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of the country. Severe thunderstorms are possible in the North West Prov. pic.twitter.com/kMPslC8aNu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 25, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 26 September

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergriver municipalities in the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Wet weekend ahead? Here’s what weather to expect in Gauteng

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 26 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy late afternoon.

North West:

Cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog in the extreme east, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-western parts.

Northern Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme south, but scattered in the north where it will be cloudy.

Western Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but hot over the northern parts of the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a fine and cool Friday.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places in the east, otherwise conditions will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.