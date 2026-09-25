Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms and flooding over central and western SA until Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 26 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned about scattered and widespread showers and thunderstorms expected over the central and western parts of South Africa from Friday until Sunday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be cloudy in the southwest of the country, and it will be partly cloudy and warm to cool.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 26 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast: 25-26 September 2026. Cloudy in the southwest of the country. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy & warm to cool, with isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms over the central & western parts of the RSA, but widespread at times over the western interior. pic.twitter.com/wF2YJe5CuP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 25, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 26 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and localised damage to settlements and infrastructure expected over the Northern Cape, northern parts of Western Cape, western parts of Free State, extreme western parts of North West, as well as the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal in the evening.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the North West and the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 26 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with fog patches along the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot over the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected along the escarpment in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east at first, with morning fog patches in the central parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy, and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the eastern to central parts, but widespread in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the west and south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and warm conditions, but cool in places with widespread showers and thundershowers over the West Coast and the Central Karoo, otherwise scattered.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy, windy, and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west, where it will be cool and windy.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme south, otherwise isolated except in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.