Thursday’s weather: Strong coastal winds between EC and KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 27 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of strong winds between parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape.

Here is what weather to expect on Thursday.

Weather warnings for 27 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds along the coast between Port Alfred in the Eastern cape and Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal.

Expect localised disruption to beachfront activities and small harbours or ports and difficulty in navigation for small boats or vessels.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds along the coast and adjacent interior between Port Edward and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

This could result in localised disruption of small harbours and ports, difficulty in navigation and localised damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib, Kareeberg, !Kheis and Siyathemba Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Extended weather forecast for Thursday and Friday, 27-28 August 2026:

Fine in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated in the east.#saws #weatheroutlook #spring pic.twitter.com/yYFdntq01X — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 25, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 27 August:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and cool but warm day in the north.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the east.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits.

Free State:

Expect morning mist over the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, and cool to warm, becoming windy over the southwestern parts in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy, windy and warm but fine in the west.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected in places over the southern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but partly cloudy and hot over the central and eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies in the east with light rain in places along the Wild Coast at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy with morning isolated showers and rain; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Evening fog is expected over the midlands.